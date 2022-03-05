Malibu Jack’s Ashland to celebrate International Women’s Day by hosting vendor fair March 8

Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

(The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Staff report

ASHLAND, Ky. — In honor of International Women’s Day, Malibu Jack’s Ashland will host an in-person vendor fair highlighting local businesses owned by women from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

The event is expected to attract people from across the Tri-State while giving nearly 40 businesses an opportunity to showcase their products and/or services.

Malibu Jack’s wants to support the businesswomen of the Tri-State by providing these businesses with a chance to reach the local community.

Along with featuring several local women-owned businesses, the event will feature unique items for sale, sweets and a special Malibu Jack’s deal for families of all ages to enjoy (Add $30 to a play card, Get $10 extra).

Vendors will set up their booths inside the cabana spaces for guests to come shop and enjoy a night at Malibu Jack’s Ashland. “Malibu Jack’s to Celebrate International Women’s Day” event is free and open to the public.

About Malibu Jack’s Ashland: Camp Landing, formerly known as the Kyova Mall, has slowly transformed into a new family-fun entertainment center.

Malibu Jack’s Ashland, an indoor theme-park, has settled into what was once Elder Beerman and expands throughout the mall into the food court area.

They offer a variety of attractions and arcade games that are fun for all ages such as: miniature golf, laser tag, bowling, go-karts, a 5D motion theatre and much more. There is even an indoor rollercoaster!

More News

Second beekeeping class set to begin Wednesday

Ohio bill seeks removal of Russian assets from state funds

Event to focus on tourism, downtown revitalization

Ohio University announces two scholarships

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How would you rate broadband service in your part of the county?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...