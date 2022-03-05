Malibu Jack’s Ashland to celebrate International Women’s Day by hosting vendor fair March 8

Staff report

ASHLAND, Ky. — In honor of International Women’s Day, Malibu Jack’s Ashland will host an in-person vendor fair highlighting local businesses owned by women from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

The event is expected to attract people from across the Tri-State while giving nearly 40 businesses an opportunity to showcase their products and/or services.

Malibu Jack’s wants to support the businesswomen of the Tri-State by providing these businesses with a chance to reach the local community.

Along with featuring several local women-owned businesses, the event will feature unique items for sale, sweets and a special Malibu Jack’s deal for families of all ages to enjoy (Add $30 to a play card, Get $10 extra).

Vendors will set up their booths inside the cabana spaces for guests to come shop and enjoy a night at Malibu Jack’s Ashland. “Malibu Jack’s to Celebrate International Women’s Day” event is free and open to the public.

About Malibu Jack’s Ashland: Camp Landing, formerly known as the Kyova Mall, has slowly transformed into a new family-fun entertainment center.

Malibu Jack’s Ashland, an indoor theme-park, has settled into what was once Elder Beerman and expands throughout the mall into the food court area.

They offer a variety of attractions and arcade games that are fun for all ages such as: miniature golf, laser tag, bowling, go-karts, a 5D motion theatre and much more. There is even an indoor rollercoaster!