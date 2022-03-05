Proctorville selects new police chief

Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 5, 2022

By Heath Harrison

PROCTORVILLE — The Village of Proctorville has filled its vacant position of police chief.

Mayor Rick Dunfee said Michael Vaden was promoted to the position on Monday. Vaden was previously serving as a lieutenant in the department.

The position became vacant after Bill Murphy, who had served as chief for more than a decade, resigned in January to take a position as Coal Grove’s police chief.

Dunfee said Proctorville is looking to fill a patrolman position. He said those seeking the position can call Proctorville’s village hall at 740-886-6691.

Proctorville’s village council meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.

