Second beekeeping class set to begin Wednesday

Ohio River Bee Society to resume meetings

WILGUS — The first class of the beginning beekeeping course by Reid’s Apiary will graduate and the second class will begin on Wednesday.

“Bill and I would like to thank Dr. Mike Dyer and the staff of Proctorville Animal Clinic for allowing us to use their facility for the first class session, and Robbie Brown and Be Hope Church for use of their room beside the Ro-Na Theater for our second sessions,” Margaret Reid, co-owner of the apiary, said. “Apparently, our classes are so entertaining and informative that at least one of our members from our first group of beginning beekeepers wants to sign up for the Ironton sessions as well!”

She said there are still a few spots left in the Ironton class, and those interested should contact them as soon as possible to ensure enough space and materials.

The classes will meet for four consecutive Wednesdays, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the building next to the Ro-Na Theater on Third Street in Ironton. Cost is $50, which includes a textbook, all handouts and a one year membership in both the Ohio River Bee Society and the Ohio State Beekeepers Association. Contact the Reids at 740-643-2925 or queenbeemargaret@gmail.com for registration.

The Ohio River Bee Society (ORBS) will resume meetings this month in the Fellowship Hall of South Point Methodist Church at 7 p.m. on March 22. All beekeepers and those interested in honeybees are welcome to attend.

Reid’s Apiary is tentatively planning a “Bee Day” for Sunday afternoon on April 10. They will be bringing in 3-pound packages of bees with bred queens and expect to pick them up that Saturday, weather permitting.

“We will be demonstrating hiving a package of bees, offering up close and safe observation of honey bees and queens and having customer pick ups,” Reid said. “We welcome families to come and see what beekeeping is all about. If you are interested in purchasing these packages from Rossman Apiaries, we still have room for a few more; however, we must have your order by March 22.”