Southeast Coaches All-District 14 Girls’ Basketball Teams

Published 12:07 am Saturday, March 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

District 14 Coaches Association

2021-22 Girls All-District

Basketball Team

Division 2

First Team

Gracie Dean, Hillsboro Sr.

Jacey Harding, Chillicothe Jr.

Avery Miller, Unioto Sr.

Kelli Stewart, Waverly Jr.

Hillary Jacobs, Miami Trace Jr.

Second Team

Payton Pryor, McClain Jr.

Amelia Uhrig, Unioto So. Bailey Vulgamore,Waverly Jr.

Gabby McConnell, Circleville So.

Brianna Bledsoe, Hillsboro Sr.

Honorable Mention

Avery Erslan, Chillicothe Jr.

Faith Yancey, Circleville So.

Blake Herdman, Hillsboro Fr.

Hannah Rhoads, Logan Elm Fr.

Iva Easter, McClain Sr.

Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace Sr.

Amaris Betts, Unioto So.

Aaralyne Estep, Wash. Court House Sr.

Ava Little, Waverly Sr.

Division II Co-Players of The Year

Gracie Dean, Hillboro Sr.

Jacey Harding, Chillicothe Jr.

Division II Coach of The Year

Jeff Miller, Unioto

Division II North/South

All-Star Game Representative

Gracie Dean, Hillsboro

ALl-Star Game Alternate

Avery Miller, Unioto

Girls Division II Assistant

Coach Of the Year

Mark Hannah, Waverly

District 14 Coaches Association

2021-22 Girls All District

Division III

First Team

Allison Basye, Huntington Sr.

Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown Jr.

Emma Garrison, Adena So.

Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg Sr.

Emma Fouch, Fairfield Sr.

Second Team

Jade Massey, Lynchburg Clay So.

Torie Utter, Eastern Brown Sr.

Makenna Walker,Wheelersburg Jr.

Laney Ruckel, North Adams Jr.

Keetyn Hupp, North Adams Jr.

Third Team

Daysha Reid, Portsmouth Fr.

Ava Jenkins, Northwest Sr.

Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West So.

Jazzlyn Lamerson, Piketon Jr.

Alexa Rowe, West Union Sr.

Honorable Mention

Jadyn Smith, Adena Sr.

Mackenzie Gloff, Eastern Brown Sr.

Peyton Magee, Fairfield Jr.

Emma Hinshaw, Huntington So.

Macy Etienne, Lynchburg Clay So.

Lindsee Williams, Minford Fr.

Sierra Kendall, North Adams Sr.

Kloe Montgomery, Northwest Sr.

Natalie Cooper, Piketon Jr.

Nia Trinidad, Portsmouth Sr.

Lexi Deave, Portsmouth West Jr.

Gabby Pernell, Southeastern So.

Madison Montgomery, Valley Jr.

Molly Percell, West Union Sr.

Gabby Patete, Westfall Sr.

Lexie Rucker, Wheelersburg Jr.

Emily Allen, Zane Trace Sr.

Division III Player of The Year

Allison Basye, Huntington Sr.

Division III Coach of The Year

Dusty Spradlin, Wheelersburg

Division III Assistant

Coach of the Year

Lee Snyder, Adena

Girls Division IV

First Team

Bri Claxon, South Webster Sr.

Kasey Kimbler, Green Sr.

Annie Dettwiller, Notre Dame Jr.

Olivia Smith, Paint Valley Sr.

Payton Johnson, Peebles So.

Bella Whaley, St Joseph  Sr.

Second Team

Abby Cochenour, Eastern Pike Sr.

Kenzie Morrison, Peebles Sr.

Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak So.

Faith Maloney, South Webster Sr.

Abbie Stanforth, Paint Valley Sr.

Third Team

Gracie Ashley, Notre Dame So.

Hanna Uhrig, Paint Valley Sr.

Addison Cochenour, Eastern Pike Sr.

Ella Kirby, Notre Dame So.

Anna Knapp, Green Jr.

MacKenzie Whitley, New Boston Sr.

Honorable Mention

Morgan McCoy, Portsmouth Clay Jr.

Kylie Weaver, Eastern Pike Fr.

Kayle Christian, Green Sr. Dylan O’Rourke, New Boston Jr.

Katie Strickland, Notre Dame So.

Averi McFadden, Paint Valley Jr.

Marisa Moore, Peebles Sr.

Felicia Smith, Sciotoville East Sr.

Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster So.

Kenzie Ferneau, Western Jr.

Darby Yeager, Whiteoak Fr.

Division IV Player of The Year

Bri Claxon, South Webster Sr.

Division IV Coach of The Year

J.D. McKenzie, Notre Dame

Division IV Assistant

Coach of the Year

Matt Raynard, South Webster

Division III & IV North/South

All Star Game  Representative

Allison Basye, Huntington All-Star Game Alternate

Bri Claxon, South Webster

