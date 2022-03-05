Southeast Coaches All-District 14 Girls’ Basketball Teams
Published 12:07 am Saturday, March 5, 2022
District 14 Coaches Association
2021-22 Girls All-District
Basketball Team
Division 2
First Team
Gracie Dean, Hillsboro Sr.
Jacey Harding, Chillicothe Jr.
Avery Miller, Unioto Sr.
Kelli Stewart, Waverly Jr.
Hillary Jacobs, Miami Trace Jr.
Second Team
Payton Pryor, McClain Jr.
Amelia Uhrig, Unioto So. Bailey Vulgamore,Waverly Jr.
Gabby McConnell, Circleville So.
Brianna Bledsoe, Hillsboro Sr.
Honorable Mention
Avery Erslan, Chillicothe Jr.
Faith Yancey, Circleville So.
Blake Herdman, Hillsboro Fr.
Hannah Rhoads, Logan Elm Fr.
Iva Easter, McClain Sr.
Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace Sr.
Amaris Betts, Unioto So.
Aaralyne Estep, Wash. Court House Sr.
Ava Little, Waverly Sr.
Division II Co-Players of The Year
Gracie Dean, Hillboro Sr.
Jacey Harding, Chillicothe Jr.
Division II Coach of The Year
Jeff Miller, Unioto
Division II North/South
All-Star Game Representative
Gracie Dean, Hillsboro
ALl-Star Game Alternate
Avery Miller, Unioto
Girls Division II Assistant
Coach Of the Year
Mark Hannah, Waverly
District 14 Coaches Association
2021-22 Girls All District
Division III
First Team
Allison Basye, Huntington Sr.
Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown Jr.
Emma Garrison, Adena So.
Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg Sr.
Emma Fouch, Fairfield Sr.
Second Team
Jade Massey, Lynchburg Clay So.
Torie Utter, Eastern Brown Sr.
Makenna Walker,Wheelersburg Jr.
Laney Ruckel, North Adams Jr.
Keetyn Hupp, North Adams Jr.
Third Team
Daysha Reid, Portsmouth Fr.
Ava Jenkins, Northwest Sr.
Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West So.
Jazzlyn Lamerson, Piketon Jr.
Alexa Rowe, West Union Sr.
Honorable Mention
Jadyn Smith, Adena Sr.
Mackenzie Gloff, Eastern Brown Sr.
Peyton Magee, Fairfield Jr.
Emma Hinshaw, Huntington So.
Macy Etienne, Lynchburg Clay So.
Lindsee Williams, Minford Fr.
Sierra Kendall, North Adams Sr.
Kloe Montgomery, Northwest Sr.
Natalie Cooper, Piketon Jr.
Nia Trinidad, Portsmouth Sr.
Lexi Deave, Portsmouth West Jr.
Gabby Pernell, Southeastern So.
Madison Montgomery, Valley Jr.
Molly Percell, West Union Sr.
Gabby Patete, Westfall Sr.
Lexie Rucker, Wheelersburg Jr.
Emily Allen, Zane Trace Sr.
Division III Player of The Year
Allison Basye, Huntington Sr.
Division III Coach of The Year
Dusty Spradlin, Wheelersburg
Division III Assistant
Coach of the Year
Lee Snyder, Adena
Girls Division IV
First Team
Bri Claxon, South Webster Sr.
Kasey Kimbler, Green Sr.
Annie Dettwiller, Notre Dame Jr.
Olivia Smith, Paint Valley Sr.
Payton Johnson, Peebles So.
Bella Whaley, St Joseph Sr.
Second Team
Abby Cochenour, Eastern Pike Sr.
Kenzie Morrison, Peebles Sr.
Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak So.
Faith Maloney, South Webster Sr.
Abbie Stanforth, Paint Valley Sr.
Third Team
Gracie Ashley, Notre Dame So.
Hanna Uhrig, Paint Valley Sr.
Addison Cochenour, Eastern Pike Sr.
Ella Kirby, Notre Dame So.
Anna Knapp, Green Jr.
MacKenzie Whitley, New Boston Sr.
Honorable Mention
Morgan McCoy, Portsmouth Clay Jr.
Kylie Weaver, Eastern Pike Fr.
Kayle Christian, Green Sr. Dylan O’Rourke, New Boston Jr.
Katie Strickland, Notre Dame So.
Averi McFadden, Paint Valley Jr.
Marisa Moore, Peebles Sr.
Felicia Smith, Sciotoville East Sr.
Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster So.
Kenzie Ferneau, Western Jr.
Darby Yeager, Whiteoak Fr.
Division IV Player of The Year
Bri Claxon, South Webster Sr.
Division IV Coach of The Year
J.D. McKenzie, Notre Dame
Division IV Assistant
Coach of the Year
Matt Raynard, South Webster
Division III & IV North/South
All Star Game Representative
Allison Basye, Huntington All-Star Game Alternate
Bri Claxon, South Webster