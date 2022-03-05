Southeast Ohio All-District Basketball Teams Area Selections

Published 12:12 am Saturday, March 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

Southeast Ohio All-District

2021-22 Basketball Team

Area Selections

Division III Boys

First Team

Player, School Pts Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Aiden Porter, Fairland 22.1 5.3 4.8 2.1 6-01 Sr.

Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake 21.7 5.3 3.1 1.5 5-11 Sr.

Mason Kazee, South Point 14.1 4.1 1.6 1.3 6-01 Sr.

Second Team

Ty Perkins, Ironton 12.3 6.4 2.1 2.5 6-03 Jr.

Braden Schreck, Ironton 16.0 3.0 1.5 1.0 6-02 Fr.

J.D. Thacker, Fairland 12.6 6.2 1.8 6-03 Jr.

Ben Bragg, Chesapeake 13.6 6.0 1.7 2.0 6-00 Sr.

Caleb Schneider, South Point 16.8 3.8 1.3 1.0 6-00 So.

Owen Hankins, Rock Hill 15.3 6.4 1.9 1.5 6-01 Sr.

Owen Johnson, Coal Grove 16.0 3.0 1.5 6-01 Fr.

Third Team

Chase Allen, Fairland 10.0 3.2 3.3 5-10 So.

Special Mention

Matt Sheridan, Ironton 11.7 2.0 2.8 1.1 5-010 Sr.

Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake 143 2.3 2.6 3.5 5-08 So.

Brayden Adams, Rock Hill 10.4 3.2 3.2 2.0 5-10 Jr.

Trevor Hankins, Coal Grove 10.0 5.0 4.0 6-03 Sr.

Co-Players of the Year: Aiden Porter, Fairland; Kyler Augustino, Albany Alexander

Coaches of the Year: Josh Shoemaker, Minford

Division IV Boys

First Team

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley 14.5 10.4 1.0 6-03 So.

Levi Sampson, Green 26.4 6-04 Jr.

Second Team

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Levi Best, Symmes Valley 10.0 3.5 1.8 1.4 6-01 Sr.

Third Team

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Isaiah Rowe, St. Joseph 8.0 4.4 1.2 6-00 Sr.

Special Mention

Caden Brammer, Symmes Valley 6.4 3.9 2.1 2.0 6-02 Sr.

Grayson Walsh, Symmes Valley 7.7 3.7 2.0 5-09 Sr.

Kai Coleman, St. Joseph 9.1 3.4 4.0 6-00 Jr.

Gabe McBee, Green 11.0 6-01 Jr.

Player of the Year: Blake Guffey, Glouste Trimble

Tri-Coaches of the Year: Alvin Carpenter, Symmes Valley; Doug Williams, Latham Western; Craig Tackett, Lucasville Valley

—————

Division III Girls

First Team

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Tomi Hinkle, Fairland 16.2 6.2 4.5 5-07 Jr.

Bree Allen, Fairland 17.7 6.5 6-00 So.

Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove 14.5 8.0 2.2 5-10 Sr.

Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill 11.6 3.0 3.0 2.4 5-05 Jr.

Second Team

Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill 16.0 2.2 1.5 5-08 Jr.

Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove 12.3 3.5 1.5 5-07 Sr.

Kylee Bruce, Fairland 9.0 9.8 6-00 So.

Evan Williams, Ironton 11.0 5.2 4.3 3.1 5-07 Jr.

Karmen Bruton, South Point 12.3 4.2 3.6 3.1 5-06 Jr.

Kate Ball, Chesapeake 12.5 5.1 2.8 4.5 5-05 Fr.

Third Team

Hope Easterling, Rock Hill 9.0 6.8 5-11 So.

Special Mention

Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland 6.0 5-05 Fr.

Camille Hall, South Point 9.5 7.1 5-09 So.

Kirsten Williams, Ironton 8.0 3.0 5-08 Jr.

Isabel Morgan, Ironton 9.0 2.3 1.5 1.1 5-06 Jr.

Elli Holmes, Coal Grove 5.7 4.9 1.0 1.1 5-08 Sr.

Kandace Pauley, Chesapeake 5.0 2.0 5-03 Sr.

Co-Players of the Year: Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown

Co-Coach of the Year: Jon Buchanan, Fairland; Dusty Spradlin, Wheelersburg

Division IV

First Team

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Bella Whaley, St. Joseph 15.5 8.7 5-09 Sr.

Desiree Simpson, Sym. Valley 12.3 9.2 1.4 2.5 5-09 So.

Kasey Kimbler, Green 22.1 5-06 Sr.

Third Team

Jenna Malone, Sym. Valley 9.5 7.1 4.0 5-08 Sr.

Anna Knapp, Green 10.0 5-09 Jr.

Special Mention

Kylee Thompson, Sym. Valley 11.9 5-06 Sr.

Players of the Year: Bri Claxon, South Webster

Co-Coach of the Year: Joe Richards, Glouster Trimble; Jerry Close, Waterford

