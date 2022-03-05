Southeast Ohio All-District Basketball Teams Area Selections
Published 12:12 am Saturday, March 5, 2022
Southeast Ohio All-District
2021-22 Basketball Team
Area Selections
Division III Boys
First Team
Player, School Pts Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.
Aiden Porter, Fairland 22.1 5.3 4.8 2.1 6-01 Sr.
Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake 21.7 5.3 3.1 1.5 5-11 Sr.
Mason Kazee, South Point 14.1 4.1 1.6 1.3 6-01 Sr.
Second Team
Ty Perkins, Ironton 12.3 6.4 2.1 2.5 6-03 Jr.
Braden Schreck, Ironton 16.0 3.0 1.5 1.0 6-02 Fr.
J.D. Thacker, Fairland 12.6 6.2 1.8 6-03 Jr.
Ben Bragg, Chesapeake 13.6 6.0 1.7 2.0 6-00 Sr.
Caleb Schneider, South Point 16.8 3.8 1.3 1.0 6-00 So.
Owen Hankins, Rock Hill 15.3 6.4 1.9 1.5 6-01 Sr.
Owen Johnson, Coal Grove 16.0 3.0 1.5 6-01 Fr.
Third Team
Chase Allen, Fairland 10.0 3.2 3.3 5-10 So.
Special Mention
Matt Sheridan, Ironton 11.7 2.0 2.8 1.1 5-010 Sr.
Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake 143 2.3 2.6 3.5 5-08 So.
Brayden Adams, Rock Hill 10.4 3.2 3.2 2.0 5-10 Jr.
Trevor Hankins, Coal Grove 10.0 5.0 4.0 6-03 Sr.
Co-Players of the Year: Aiden Porter, Fairland; Kyler Augustino, Albany Alexander
Coaches of the Year: Josh Shoemaker, Minford
Division IV Boys
First Team
Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.
Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley 14.5 10.4 1.0 6-03 So.
Levi Sampson, Green 26.4 6-04 Jr.
Second Team
Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.
Levi Best, Symmes Valley 10.0 3.5 1.8 1.4 6-01 Sr.
Third Team
Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.
Isaiah Rowe, St. Joseph 8.0 4.4 1.2 6-00 Sr.
Special Mention
Caden Brammer, Symmes Valley 6.4 3.9 2.1 2.0 6-02 Sr.
Grayson Walsh, Symmes Valley 7.7 3.7 2.0 5-09 Sr.
Kai Coleman, St. Joseph 9.1 3.4 4.0 6-00 Jr.
Gabe McBee, Green 11.0 6-01 Jr.
Player of the Year: Blake Guffey, Glouste Trimble
Tri-Coaches of the Year: Alvin Carpenter, Symmes Valley; Doug Williams, Latham Western; Craig Tackett, Lucasville Valley
—————
Division III Girls
First Team
Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.
Tomi Hinkle, Fairland 16.2 6.2 4.5 5-07 Jr.
Bree Allen, Fairland 17.7 6.5 6-00 So.
Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove 14.5 8.0 2.2 5-10 Sr.
Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill 11.6 3.0 3.0 2.4 5-05 Jr.
Second Team
Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill 16.0 2.2 1.5 5-08 Jr.
Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove 12.3 3.5 1.5 5-07 Sr.
Kylee Bruce, Fairland 9.0 9.8 6-00 So.
Evan Williams, Ironton 11.0 5.2 4.3 3.1 5-07 Jr.
Karmen Bruton, South Point 12.3 4.2 3.6 3.1 5-06 Jr.
Kate Ball, Chesapeake 12.5 5.1 2.8 4.5 5-05 Fr.
Third Team
Hope Easterling, Rock Hill 9.0 6.8 5-11 So.
Special Mention
Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland 6.0 5-05 Fr.
Camille Hall, South Point 9.5 7.1 5-09 So.
Kirsten Williams, Ironton 8.0 3.0 5-08 Jr.
Isabel Morgan, Ironton 9.0 2.3 1.5 1.1 5-06 Jr.
Elli Holmes, Coal Grove 5.7 4.9 1.0 1.1 5-08 Sr.
Kandace Pauley, Chesapeake 5.0 2.0 5-03 Sr.
Co-Players of the Year: Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown
Co-Coach of the Year: Jon Buchanan, Fairland; Dusty Spradlin, Wheelersburg
Division IV
First Team
Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.
Bella Whaley, St. Joseph 15.5 8.7 5-09 Sr.
Desiree Simpson, Sym. Valley 12.3 9.2 1.4 2.5 5-09 So.
Kasey Kimbler, Green 22.1 5-06 Sr.
Third Team
Jenna Malone, Sym. Valley 9.5 7.1 4.0 5-08 Sr.
Anna Knapp, Green 10.0 5-09 Jr.
Special Mention
Kylee Thompson, Sym. Valley 11.9 5-06 Sr.
Players of the Year: Bri Claxon, South Webster
Co-Coach of the Year: Joe Richards, Glouster Trimble; Jerry Close, Waterford