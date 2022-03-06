ESC staff visits Open Door for Dr. Seuss birthday

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

LEFT: eff Saunders, Lawrence County ESC superintendent, reads to students on Wednesday at Open Door School in celebration of the birth date of children’s author Dr. Seuss. RIGHT: From left, Gretta Taylor, of the Lawrence County ESC, Jennifer Crum, Open Door teacher, and Tomi Blankenship, of the ESC on Wednesday at Open Door School in celebration of Dr. Seuss Day. (Submitted photos)

COAL GROVE — Open Door School celebrated the anniversary of children’s author Dr. Seuss’s birth on Wednesday by having Lawrence County superintendent Jeff Saunders and supervisors Tomi Blankenship and Gretta Taylor visit their classrooms to read.

Students enjoyed the week by having dress-up days, eating Green Eggs and Ham and having fun outside blowing bubbles.

Dr. Seuss books encourage students to be the best that they can be, and Open Door students show that to their teachers every day, the ESC said.

 

More News

SOMC offering pediatric care at Wheelersburg 

It’s the law, children must be supervised properly

Second beekeeping class set to begin Wednesday

Ohio bill seeks removal of Russian assets from state funds

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How would you rate broadband service in your part of the county?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...