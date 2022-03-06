ESC staff visits Open Door for Dr. Seuss birthday

COAL GROVE — Open Door School celebrated the anniversary of children’s author Dr. Seuss’s birth on Wednesday by having Lawrence County superintendent Jeff Saunders and supervisors Tomi Blankenship and Gretta Taylor visit their classrooms to read.

Students enjoyed the week by having dress-up days, eating Green Eggs and Ham and having fun outside blowing bubbles.

Dr. Seuss books encourage students to be the best that they can be, and Open Door students show that to their teachers every day, the ESC said.