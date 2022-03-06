SOMC offering pediatric care at Wheelersburg 

WHEELERSBURG – SOMC Pediatric Associates is now seeing patients at the Wheelersburg Family Health Center.

In addition to pediatric care, the Wheelersburg Family Health Center also offers primary care, urgent care and pharmacy services, as well as orthopedics, outpatient lab x-ray services, CAT scans, ultrasounds and MRIs.

Dr. Jenny White, a board certified physician specializing in pediatrics, is available for appointments at the facility. She received her medical degree from the University of Pikeville – Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine, and completed her Residency in Pediatrics at Akron Children’s Hospital.

The SOMC Wheelersburg Family Health Center is located at 8770 Ohio River Rd. in Wheelersburg. Pediatric care is available from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. until noon on Fridays. For more information, call 740-574-9090.

“We’re excited to offer this new service to the Wheelersburg Family Health Center,” Rebecca Fite, SOMC director of Medical Staff Services, said. “We are committed to making it as easy as possible for patients to receive the care they need, and the addition of pediatrics is something that will make a tremendous difference for a lot of families.”