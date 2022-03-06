U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Biden’s speech illustrated a commitment to workers

On Tuesday, Ohioans heard the most pro-worker president in our lifetime reaffirm his commitment to put workers at the center of our economy, and his commitment to stand up for American values and up to Putin and autocrats everywhere.

President Biden has united the free world against Russia’s invasion, and tonight members of both parties stood together in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

At home, the pandemic is receding and the economy is growing because of the American Rescue Plan, which got shots into arms, money into families’ pockets and workers back on the job. And we’re just getting started. With the passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we will create jobs and move goods faster and cheaper. We will invest in American innovation and rebuild our industrial base, to bring critical supply chains home to the U.S. and better compete with China. And we will work to lower costs for American families – from taking on corporate price gouging, to lowering the cost of energy and prescription drugs.

The president laid out a vision where all workers can get a good-paying job, keep up with the cost of living and join the middle class. I will work with him and with colleagues of both parties to make that vision a reality.”

I was very glad to hear that Dr. Biden invited Ms. Robinson – a fierce advocate for Ohio Veterans – to attend President Biden’s first State of the Union address. We have a responsibility to ensure that Heath’s legacy lives on by providing our servicemembers and veterans with the care and benefits they earned by serving this country. Ms. Robinson’s invitation to the State of the Union is a testament to the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to veterans and their families.

Sherrod Brown is a Democrat and the senior U.S. senator representing Ohio. His office can be reached at 212-224-2315.