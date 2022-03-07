2021-21 All-Ohio Valley Conference Girls’ Basketball Team
Published 10:41 pm Monday, March 7, 2022
Ohio Valley Conference
2021-22 Girls Basketball Team
First Team
Tomi Hinkle, Fairland Jr.
Bree Allen, Fairland So.
Kylee Bruce, Fairland So.
Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland Fr.
Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove Sr.
Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove Sr.
Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill Jr.
Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill Jr.
Karmen Bruton, South Point Sr.
Camille Hall, South Point So.
Evan Wiliams, Ironton Jr.
Kirsten Williams, Ironton Jr.
Kate Ball, Chesapeake Fr.
Nia Trinidad, Portsmouth Sr.
Chanee Cremeans, Gallipolis Jr.
Honorable Mention
Reece Barnitz, Fairland Jr.
Elli Holmes, Coal Grove Sr.
Hayleigh Risner, Rock Hill Jr.
Sarah Mitchell, South Point Jr.
Isabel Morgan, Ironton Jr.
Kandace Pauley, Chesapeake Sr.
Daysha Reid, Portsmouth Fr.
Preslee Reed, Gallipolis Sr.
Player of the Year
Tomi Hinkle, Fairland
Coach of the Year
Jon Buchanan, Fairland
Final OVC Standings
Fairland 14-0, Coal Grove 11-3, Rock Hill 10-4, Ironton 7-7, South Point 7-7, Chesapeake 4-10, Portsmouth 3-11, Gallipolis 0-14