2021-21 All-Ohio Valley Conference Girls’ Basketball Team

Ohio Valley Conference

2021-22 Girls Basketball Team

First Team

Tomi Hinkle, Fairland Jr.

Bree Allen, Fairland So.

Kylee Bruce, Fairland So.

Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland Fr.

Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove Sr.

Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove Sr.

Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill Jr.

Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill Jr.

Karmen Bruton, South Point Sr.

Camille Hall, South Point So.

Evan Wiliams, Ironton Jr.

Kirsten Williams, Ironton Jr.

Kate Ball, Chesapeake Fr.

Nia Trinidad, Portsmouth Sr.

Chanee Cremeans, Gallipolis Jr.

Honorable Mention

Reece Barnitz, Fairland Jr.

Elli Holmes, Coal Grove Sr.

Hayleigh Risner, Rock Hill Jr.

Sarah Mitchell, South Point Jr.

Isabel Morgan, Ironton Jr.

Kandace Pauley, Chesapeake Sr.

Daysha Reid, Portsmouth Fr.

Preslee Reed, Gallipolis Sr.

Player of the Year

Tomi Hinkle, Fairland

Coach of the Year

Jon Buchanan, Fairland

Final OVC Standings

Fairland 14-0, Coal Grove 11-3, Rock Hill 10-4, Ironton 7-7, South Point 7-7, Chesapeake 4-10, Portsmouth 3-11, Gallipolis 0-14

