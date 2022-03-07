Betty Neal

Dec. 14, 1936–March 3, 2022

Betty C. Neal, 85, of Wooster, and formerly of the Venice, Florida area, passed away peacefully with family by her side, Thursday, March 3, 2022, at West View Manor in Wooster.

Betty was born Dec. 14, 1936, in Ironton, to the late Homer D. and Luella (Boyd) Secrist.

She married the love of her life, Thomas C. Neal July 3, 1954, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2003.

Betty received her B.A. from Ohio University and taught elementary education in Ironton City Schools and Triway Local School, from which she retired.

She was always active in church no matter where she lived, first at the Zoar Baptist Church, then West Hill Baptist and the First Baptist of Venice.

She loved playing tennis, singing in the choirs and the family quartet.

Always up for an adventure and fun, she was a member of the Red Hat Society, where she made many friends.

Betty also was an avid reader and loved the beach.

She is survived by her children, Tim (Jayne) Neal, of Shreve, Tom (Claudia) Neal, of Sarasota, Florida, Christi (Jay) Watkins of Duncan, Oklahoma, and Ryan (Denielle) Neal of Perrysburg; sisters, Donna McElroy and Brenda (Ralph) Large; ten grandchildren, Ashley, Megan, Courtney, Kayla, Kara, Cassandra, Sabrina, Addie, Hope and Grace; eight great-grandchildren and currently expecting three more.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother and father, mother-in-law Felonese Webb; brother-in-law, Clinton E. McElroy; and stepfather, Wilbur Sparling.

Private family graveside services will be held in Venice Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Tom Hodge officiating.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Zoar Missionary Baptist Church in Coal Grove.

If you would like to honor Betty’s memory, the family suggest memorial contributions to Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691.

The family would like to thank the staff of West View Healthy Living for their years of loving care and support.

Farley Funeral Homes, Venice, is assisting the family with arrangements in Florida. Schlabach Funeral Home, Shreve is assisting the family in Ohio.

Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at Schlabachfh.com.