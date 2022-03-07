Conference USA Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round: Marshall vs. Florida International

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team opens the 2022 Conference USA Tournament on Tuesday in the first round against the FIU Panthers.

HAVE YOU HEARD

The Herd dropped its regular season finale at WKU, 78-69.

Sophomore Marko Sarenac led all scorers with a career-high 18 points. He shot 6-for-11 from the field, including 6-for-10 from three-point range, as he grabbed seven boards.

Junior Taevion Kinsey and redshirt sophomore Andrew Taylor each added 16 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Sophomore Goran Miladinovic snagged a team-high 11 boards.

The Herd made a three in its 1001st consecutive game, with the last contest without a triple occurring on Feb. 27, 1989, in a win over App State.

Kinsey has scored 10 or more points in 62 of his last 63 games. The Columbus, Ohio, native has had 15 games of 20 or more points this season.

Taylor has tallied at least 10 points in his last 12 games.

Sarenac has tallied double-figure points in four games this season.

Kinsey is five points away from passing C.J. Burks (2015-19) for fifth most points in program history as he sits at 1,888.

SCOUTING FIU PANTHERS

FIU took both meetings between the two sides this season.

Tevin Brewer leads the Panthers in points per game (14.9) and assists per contest (5.7) this season.

Clevon Brown has brought down 5.3 rebounds per game to lead his team.

