Doris Saunders

June 11, 1931–March 5, 2022

Doris Belle Saunders, beloved mother and “Memaw”, 90, went to be with our Lord on March 5, 2022, while residing at Harbor Health Nursing Home.

Doris “Memaw” was born on June 11, 1931, in Gallia County.

Until her later years, she lived most of her life in Lecta.

Even though she worked at Gallipolis Parts Warehouse until retirement, she spent her life raising her family and worshipping our Lord.

Without a doubt, her proudest accomplishments were her three sons and their families.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Ray L. Saunders; her sisters, Mary Cox and Diana Weatherford; and four brothers, Bernard Fellure, Paul Fellure, Fredrick Fellure and Trella Fellure.

She is survived by her three sons, Donald Saunders (Bonnie Patten), of Scottown, Jeff (Debbie) Saunders, of Kitts Hill, and Terry (Paula) Saunders, of Ironton; and one brother, Richard (Becky) Fellure, of Mercerville.

She loved and was loved so much by her six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, along with many other loving family members.

Doris “Memaw” will be greatly missed by all.

The funeral service for Doris “Memaw” will be held in the perfect place where she raised her Christian family, her home church Okey Chapel in Lecta, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband at Okey Chapel Cemetery.

Friends and family will celebrate her life on Wednesday with visitation starting at noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the church, with Reverend David Saunders officiating.

Her pallbearers will be family members, Brad Saunders, Garrett Saunders, Blaik Saunders, Cory Burcham, Kyle Meadows, Hunter McComas, and Chad Ott.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, the family has asked donations be made in memory of Doris “Memaw” Saunders to your local church.

Willis Funeral Home in Gallipolis is serving the family.