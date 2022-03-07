Hankins finds a home at Midway College

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — When it come to basketball for Trevor Hankins, it’s a family affair.

When the Coal Grove Hornets’ 6-foot-1 senior guard looked toward college next fall, he looked in the direction of family and that took him to his destination.

The all-district performer decided to sign with the Midway College Eagles because of family as well as some other good reasons.

“It’s just the perfect size and and it’s around a bunch of my family. A lot of my family lives around there,” said Hankins. “And I love the coach and the atmosphere. “

The school has a little more than 1,600 students and is nestled in Midway, Ky., bout halfway between Lexington and Louisville.

Hankins — who averaged 10 points this past season playing mostly as a point guard — said he is open to any position.

“They want me to play mostly guard but if they need I can play any position,” said Hankins.

“I just like shooting guard the best because I’m not the main ball handler but I can help bring the ball up if they need me to.”

The Eagles were 16-10 this past season and 9-8 in the River States Conference that includes Rio Grande as a member. Hankins said he doesn’t expect to make an impact in his rookie season but that won’t stop him from trying.

“More than likely, most freshmen start out on jayvee, but if you work hard over the summer then you can jump up to varsity,” said Hankins.

“I want to come in and prove to them I can play and help them make the NAIA tournament because that’s a really hard goal to achieve. I just want to be a really solid role player,” said Hankins.

Playing at the college level means longer road trips and a lot of new teams he’s not familiar with which will create some adjustment as well as the speed of the game.

“They play Rio grande and schools around Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania mainly. They’re a middle of the pack. Sometimes they have a rally good year and sometimes they have a down year, but that’s how it is with most schools,” said Hankins.

Since high school, Hankins has focused his attention to basketball and he admits the sport is his favorite.

“I started about first grade. I played football and baseball, too, but I’ve played basketball my entire life. It’s just the teamwork that you build together that if you play together you can beat teams that maybe you shouldn’t beat.”

Coal Grove Hornets’ head coach Kevin Vanderhoof said Hankins signing with Midway is bittersweet for him and the program.

“We’re going to miss him for sure. He’s a great leader on and off the floor. Midway is getting a great person,” said Vanderhoof. “He’s a special kid. He’s a staple whenever the doors were open and it showed.

“He had a very good career for us. He averaged double figures his junior and senior years. He started two years and some as a sophomore until he got hurt. He’s someone who deserves a chance to play at the next level.”

Hankins plans to major in sports management.