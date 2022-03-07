Lydia McGlone

Dec. 17, 1950–March 6, 2022

Lydia Louise McGlone, 71, of Ironton, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her residence.

Lydia was born Dec. 17, 1950, in Lawrence County, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Willis) Kinstler.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Clifford McGlone, whom she married Jan. 9, 1972.

Lydia attended Rock Hill High School and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Christopher McGlone; sister, Bonnie Boles; and two brothers, George and Larry Kinstler.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Mary McGlone, of Ironton; son, Mark McGlone, of Ironton; sister, Ethel (Bill) Stapleton, of Ironton; and a host of special nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Terry Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Buckhorn Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.