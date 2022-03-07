Robert Adams

Robert “Kirby” Adams, 72, of South Point, died on March 6, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Adams.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Trent Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Friends may visit two hours prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice of Ashland.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.