Burlington hosts sixth Living Wax Museum exhibit (WITH GALLERY)

BURLINGTON — The students were told to take a pose, while ties were straightened and props were positioned.

“Action!” a teacher called, as the second graders presented themselves as their chosen historical characters to the visitors filling in.

It was all for the sixth annual Living Wax Museum at Burlington Elementary, which featured more than 40 students from the school’s three second grade classes.

Organized by teachers Ashlee McCartney, Courtney Ray and Stacie Rutherford, the exhibit featured personalities from history, ranging from former U.S. presidents to athletes to musicians, inventors and more.

Students select a character from history or the present day and research them and write a four-paragraph paper, Rutherford said.

Costumes are either purchased by students, are sponsored or some that have been donated in past years are reused.

The exhibit this year included recurring favorites, such as presidents George Washington and Barack Obama, musicians Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton and civil rights activist Rosa parks, while there were a few figures who made their debut this year, such as comedian Betty White and education activist and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

“I’m so proud of how hard they worked,” Rutherford said. “And how much thought they put in and the creativity.”