EDITORIAL: Leading through reading

Last Friday, students at Dawson-Bryant Elementary were host to more than 30 special guests.

As part of Read Across America Week, members of the community, ranging from county commissioners to judges to police officers, visited the school, where each classroom got a guest reader for the morning.

The celebration, takes place the week of Dr. Seuss’s birth and guests were given a Seuss book to read to students, many of whom were dressed in character for the day.

This event has been taking place each March for several years and prominent members of the community always step up and donate their time to it. We salute the school for organizing and thank all of those who visited.

By giving a few minutes of their morning to take part, they helped to generate interest in reading that can pay off for a lifetime.