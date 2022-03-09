Jerad Snead

Published 10:36 am Wednesday, March 9, 2022

By Obituaries

Jerad Snead

Jerad Dale Snead, 41, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Mullins Snead

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Cemetery, 700 Red Devil Lane, Russell, Kentucky.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More Obituaries

Lydia McGlone

Dale Westlake

David Lang

Robert Adams

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How would you rate broadband service in your part of the county?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...