Jerad Snead

Jerad Dale Snead, 41, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Mullins Snead

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Cemetery, 700 Red Devil Lane, Russell, Kentucky.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

