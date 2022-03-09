School news

Stevens earns degree at Alma College

ALMA, Mich. —The Alma College Registrar’s Office has announced that Camera Stevens, of South Point, has received a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude in environmental studies.

Cum laude honors require an achievement of 3.4 GPA.

Alma College, founded in 1886, is a four-year residential liberal arts college located in the heart of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

Sheridan named to the Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College

COLUMBUS — Kaylee Sheridan, Digital Design and Graphics major, of Ironton, been named to the Autumn Semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the

Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Rowe named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Georgetown College

GEORGETOWNS, Ky. — Georgetown College is pleased to announce and congratulate Peighton Rowe, of Ironton, who made Dean’s List for fall 2021.

To qualify, a student must have completed the semester with at least 12 credit hours and a minimum 3.7 GPA. A total of 319 students made the Dean’s List for fall 2021.

Georgetown College is a private, Christian liberal arts college in Georgetown, Kentucky.