2021-22 All-Ohio Valley Conference Boys’ Basketball Team

Published 4:41 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ohio Valley Conference

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Team

First Team

Aiden Porter, Fairland Sr.

J.D. Thacker, Fairland Jr.

Chase Allen, Fairland So.

Will Davis, Fairland So.

Mason Kazee, South Point Sr.

Caleb Schneider, South Point So.

Braden Schreck, Ironton Fr.

Matt Sheridan, Ironton Jr.

Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake Sr.

Ben Bragg, Chesapeake Sr.

Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Jr.

Zane Loveday, Gallipolis Sr.

Dariyonne Bryant, Portsmouth Sr.

Owen Johnson, Coal Grove Fr.

Owen Hankins, Rock Hill Sr.

Honorable Mention

Steeler Leep, Fairland Jr.

Xander Dornon, South Point Jr.

Ty Perkins, Ironton Sr.

Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake So.

Brody Fellure, Gallipolis So.

Kenny Sanderlin, Portsmouth Jr.

Trevor Hankins, Coal Grove Sr.

Brayden Adams, Rock Hill Jr.

Player of the Year

Aiden Porter, Fairland

Coach of the Year

Nathan Speed, Fairland

Final OVC Standings

Fairland 11-3, South Point 10-4, Ironton 9-5, Chesapeake 8-6, Gallipolis 7-7, Portsmouth was 6-8, Coal Grove 3-11, Rock Hill 2-12

