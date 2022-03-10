2021-22 All-Ohio Valley Conference Boys’ Basketball Team
Published 4:41 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022
Ohio Valley Conference
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Team
First Team
Aiden Porter, Fairland Sr.
J.D. Thacker, Fairland Jr.
Chase Allen, Fairland So.
Will Davis, Fairland So.
Mason Kazee, South Point Sr.
Caleb Schneider, South Point So.
Braden Schreck, Ironton Fr.
Matt Sheridan, Ironton Jr.
Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake Sr.
Ben Bragg, Chesapeake Sr.
Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Jr.
Zane Loveday, Gallipolis Sr.
Dariyonne Bryant, Portsmouth Sr.
Owen Johnson, Coal Grove Fr.
Owen Hankins, Rock Hill Sr.
Honorable Mention
Steeler Leep, Fairland Jr.
Xander Dornon, South Point Jr.
Ty Perkins, Ironton Sr.
Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake So.
Brody Fellure, Gallipolis So.
Kenny Sanderlin, Portsmouth Jr.
Trevor Hankins, Coal Grove Sr.
Brayden Adams, Rock Hill Jr.
Player of the Year
Aiden Porter, Fairland
Coach of the Year
Nathan Speed, Fairland
Final OVC Standings
Fairland 11-3, South Point 10-4, Ironton 9-5, Chesapeake 8-6, Gallipolis 7-7, Portsmouth was 6-8, Coal Grove 3-11, Rock Hill 2-12