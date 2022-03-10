2022 Cincinnati Reds schedule
Published 8:07 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022
Here is a statement from Cincinnati Reds’ CEO Bob Caslellini regarding the settlement of the lockout of the Major League Baseball players:
“On behalf of the entire Reds organization, we are excited to start the 2022 season on April 7 (at Atlanta). And we cannot wait to welcome our fans to Great American Ball Park for the Reds’ Home Opener (against Cleveland) on April 12, when we will celebrate with all the traditions and fun that make Opening Day in Cincinnati the greatest day in all of baseball.”