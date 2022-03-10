Armstrong celebrates Breaking Bread Day

SOUTH POINT — Armstrong celebrated Breaking Bread Day at their local stores on Tuesday.

Breaking Bread, a program created to help feed the hungry in communities serviced by Armstrong, is celebrating a dozen years of supporting local feeding programs. This service initiative was originally launched on March 8, 2010.

The community was invited to be a part of the Breaking Bread Day celebration, where all Armstrong office locations collected non-perishable food items to help fight food insecurity

All donations will be routed to area feeding programs, and donors received special treats and gifts as a “thank you” for their contribution.

Armstrong is committed to fighting hunger through a four-pronged approach: Collecting food donations, donating money, volunteering time, and raising awareness. In 2021, Armstrong customers and employees contributed 42,292 pounds of food, $26,838.33 in monetary donations, and nearly 200 volunteer hours. These resources were provided to over 200 community feeding programs to help supply food to families experiencing food insecurity.

The initial goal of the Breaking Bread program was to support local food programs and raise awareness about community food banks and soup kitchens. In 2018, Armstrong added “Avenge Hunger” Month during September to help in its awareness efforts for local food programs. Over the past four years, Armstrong has helped to collect more than 160,000 pounds of food and nearly $75,000 in monetary donations to help support local feeding programs through Avenge Hunger Month events.

Armstrong is proud to be active in the communities throughout the six states they serve, making Breaking Bread one of Armstrong’s most important community services. For a list of community food programs in your area, visit armstrongonewire.com/breakingbread.