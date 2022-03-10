Ashland Youth Ballet to present “The Little Mermaid” on Saturday

ASHLAND — The Ashland Youth Ballet in partnership with the Kentucky Ballet Theatre, Lexington, will present “The Little Mermaid” at the Paramount Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Working together, the companies present the two-hour production this season after forming a working relationship last season. The production, choreographed by Norbe Risco, director of the Kentucky Ballet Theatre, brings the story to life. Audiences will be mesmerized by the staging, vibrant costuming and technical skill of the dancers.

The lead roles are danced by Yui Kaito, The Little Mermaid, and Llonnis del Toro, the Prince. Llonnis has danced with the Ashland Youth Ballet for the past two “Nutcracker” performances. The soloists are joined by Director, Norbe Risco, and his wife, Rafaela Risco, and other KBT artists with the local Ashland Youth Ballet dancers.

The production features dancers from across the Tri-State, including Anna Jackson, of South Point, who will portray a stingray, Maria Whaley, director of the AYB, said.

The production is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Jill Hall Rose, Don Hall Chevrolet. The Ashland Youth Ballet season is sponsored through an ongoing gift of the Margaret Adkins Trust. A full listing of sponsors may be found in the performance program.

Whaley said those interested in attending can purchase tickets by calling the Paramount box office at 606-324-0007 or visiting www.paramountartscenter.com