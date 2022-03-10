Ginger Pommell

Published 3:26 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Obituaries

Ginger Pommell

Ginger Pommell, 61, of South Point, died on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jason Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More Obituaries

Michael Hysell

Jerad Snead

Lydia McGlone

Dale Westlake

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How would you rate broadband service in your part of the county?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...