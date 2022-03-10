Ginger Pommell

Ginger Pommell, 61, of South Point, died on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jason Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

