Bernard Turley

Bernard “Papaw” Turley, 82, of Crown City, died on Tuesday evening, March 8, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Turley.

As per his wishes there are no formal plans for a service.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.