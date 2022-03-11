Edna Mooney

Edna Louise Blake Mooney, 86, of Crown City, died on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Franklin D. Mooney, of Crown City.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Richard Unroe officiating.

Burial will follow in Victory Cemetery, Gallia County.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.