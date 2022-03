Ernest Nance

Ernest Lamar Nance, 69, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at home.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Perkins Ridge Cemetery, with Pastor Darrell Fowler officiating.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.