Marvin Dillon

Marvin Timothy Dillon, 60, of South Point, died on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 6 p.m. at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating.

Friends may visit 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.