Rita Tussey

Rita Ann Fields Tussey, 85, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died on March 3, 2022.

Funeral service will by noon Saturday at First Baptist Church Cannonsburg, 11512 Midland Trail, Ashland, Kentucky.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky or to First Baptist Church Cannonsburg, Kentucky.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.