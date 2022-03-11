Rita Tussey

Published 10:56 am Friday, March 11, 2022

By Obituaries

Rita Tussey

Rita Ann Fields Tussey, 85, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died on March 3, 2022.

Funeral service will by noon Saturday at First Baptist Church Cannonsburg, 11512 Midland Trail, Ashland, Kentucky.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky or to First Baptist Church Cannonsburg, Kentucky.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Edna Mooney

Marvin Dillon

Sandra Leffingwell

Sherry Wells

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Who do you favor in the race for a seat Lawrence County Commision in the this year’s election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...