Sherry Wells

Published 1:58 pm Friday, March 11, 2022

By Obituaries

Sherry Wells

Sherry Diane (Shy) Wells, 78, of Proctorville, died on Friday March 11, 2022, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Wells.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Edna Mooney

Marvin Dillon

Sandra Leffingwell

Bernard Turley

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Who do you favor in the race for a seat Lawrence County Commision in the this year’s election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...