Sherry Wells

Sherry Diane (Shy) Wells, 78, of Proctorville, died on Friday March 11, 2022, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Wells.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.