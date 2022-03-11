Shots fired at fairgrounds

ROME — Two men are under investigation after shots were fired at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Friday.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said that one of the fairground workers apparently caught someone breaking into a storage building and trying to steal some items from it.

“Apparently, he takes off running and the fairground worker discharges his gun into the ground, that is what he is telling us,” Lawless said.

He said that his office is in the very early stages of this and they are still investigating the incident.

“At this point, it looks like there will be reports filed against both people, against the guy who was (allegedly) stealing and the guy who discharged his firearm,” Lawless said. “That will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for them to review.”

He said the names were not being released at this time.