Two jailed after shots fired at fairgrounds

Staff report

ROME — Two men were charged and a school went into lockdown after shots were fired at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Friday.

Around noon, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at the fairgrounds.

When they arrived, deputies met with fair board member Kevin Edwards, who told the officers that, when he arrived at the grounds, he saw that his camper had been broken into.

He then saw Tony D. Edwards near the camper with some of his belongings.

Kevin Edwards said he had his firearm with him and he chased Tony Edwards to the fence and fired his handgun into the ground the ground three times. Tony Edwards stopped and deputies arrived a short time later.

During this incident, Fairland school officials heard the commotion and immediately went into their emergency lockdown procedures.

Although this situation never entered school property, it was within close proximity.

Tony Edwards, 43, of South Point, was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree felony breaking and entering and was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

Kevin Edwards, 42, of Proctorville, was arrested on a charge of second-degree felony suspicion of improperly discharging firearm in a school safety zone and taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

The two men are not related.