Herd catcher Leitch on Posey Watch List

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall baseball sophomore catcher Ryan Leitch has been named to the 2022 Buster Posey Award Watch List.

The Whitby, Ontario, Canada, native leads the Herd with 24 RBI, a .594 slugging percentage and six doubles this season. He has a .313 batting average and four homers, tied for the team lead.

The Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award is awarded to the best the catcher in NCAA Division I baseball. Seventy-six catchers are the watch list.

The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists, whom will be announced May 19.

Ballots will be sent to the national voting committee at the end of May for a vote to determine the three finalists. The finalists will be announced June 7.

A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced on June 29.