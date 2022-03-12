Milton man arrested for rape in Scioto County

Sheriff’s office says victim was 13-year-old female

NEW BOSTON — A Milton, West Virginia man was charged with rape, following an investigation in New Boston, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to a new release from Sheriff David Thoroughman, Marcus Alexander Legg, 19, was charged with two counts of rape, a first degree felony, and one count of unlawful sexual conduct, a fourth degree felony.

Thoroughman said his office was contacted on Thursday by the New Boston Police Department in reference to a juvenile rape complaint. Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel, with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, also assigned to the Special Victims Unit, responded to the New Boston Police Department to conduct the investigation.

Thoroughman said Conkel interviewed the victim, a 13-year-old female. Conkel then responded to an apartment on Stanton Avenue, in New Boston, and located the suspect, Legg.

Legg was detained for questioning and taken to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office for an interview. Evidence of the crime was collected from the scene and will be sent to BCI&I for analysis.

Legg was set to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday. He was housed in the Scioto County Jail with a bond of $205,000. Additional charges are possible and the case will be heard by the Scioto County Grand Jury at a future date, Thoroughman’s office said.

Thoroughman said the quick arrest was the result of the New Boston Police Department and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office working jointly with the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Crime Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Conkel at 740-351-1091.