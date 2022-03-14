EDITORIAL: County services continue

On Wednesday, Chesapeake High School’s Quiz Bowl team had reason to celebrate – they came in first place in the county’s Ironmaster tournament, which took place at Ohio University Southern.

Altogether, eight schools took part in the event, showcasing their knowledge on subjects from history to math to science to the arts.

This week’s event marked another sign of a return to some sort of normalcy for the region, as the tournament returned to OUS after two years away (Last year’s event was held in a socially-distanced format at the South Point Board of Education offices).

We commend the Lawrence County Educational Service Center, who organized the Ironmaster, for keeping such countywide academics going. The past two years have been challenging for educators and the ESC’s new student services coordinator, Gretta Taylor, has been able to keep things going for students.

In addition to two Quiz Bowl tournaments, the county spelling bee took place in December and students from the county will be going on to take part in the regional bee later this month in Athens.

We congratulate Chesapeake’s team for their win, which was their first in many years, as well as all who took place in Wednesday’s tournament.