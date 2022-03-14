EDITORIAL: County services continue

Published 12:00 am Monday, March 14, 2022

By Editorial Board

Coach Gina Allen poses for a selfie with members of Chesapeake’s high school Quiz Bowl on Wednesday after they won the Ironmaster tournament oat Ohio University Southern. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

On Wednesday, Chesapeake High School’s Quiz Bowl team had reason to celebrate – they came in first place in the county’s Ironmaster tournament, which took place at Ohio University Southern.

Altogether, eight schools took part in the event, showcasing their knowledge on subjects from history to math to science to the arts.

This week’s event marked another sign of a return to some sort of normalcy for the region, as the tournament returned to OUS after two years away (Last year’s event was held in a socially-distanced format at the South Point Board of Education offices).

We commend the Lawrence County Educational Service Center, who organized the Ironmaster, for keeping such countywide academics going. The past two years have been challenging for educators and the ESC’s new student services coordinator, Gretta Taylor, has been able to keep things going for students.

In addition to two Quiz Bowl tournaments, the county spelling bee took place in December and students from the county will be going on to take part in the regional bee later this month in Athens.

We congratulate Chesapeake’s team for their win, which was their first in many years, as well as all who took place in Wednesday’s tournament.

More Opinion

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman: Ukraine represents stand for freedom worldwide

Nora Swango Stanger: Forever from Lawrence County

Judith French: Protecting Ohio insurance consumers

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Working to lower the cost of prescription drugs

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Who do you favor in the race for a seat Lawrence County Commision in the this year’s election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...