Norma Smittle

Sept. 23, 1928–March 9, 2022

Norma Jean Smittle, 93, of Millersport, formerly of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark.

Mrs. Smittle was born Sept. 23, 1928, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Dewey and Victoria (Spicer) Parker.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Smittle, in December 1992.

Mrs. Smittle was a 1946 graduate of Ironton High School. She retired after 33-plus years from The Ohio Bell Telephone Company where she worked as an operator.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Herbert and John Parker.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Leslie Smittle; two sons, Dirk Smittle and Erik Smittle; and two sisters, Mary (Clarence) Harper and Joyce Smith.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery (Section C), Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, is honored to assist the Smittle family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit: www.phillipshome.net.