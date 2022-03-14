OVC All-Star Game set Friday at Fairland
Published 9:10 pm Monday, March 14, 2022
By Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
The stars come out in the sky at night, but on Friday night they’re coming inside as well.
The Ohio Valley Conference will hold a girls and a boys all-star game featuring the top players in the conference regardless of grade.
The games will be Friday with the girls’ game at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ game at 7:30.
There will be a 3-point shooting competition at halftime of the girls’ game for both the boys and girls.
There will be a dunk contest during halftime of the boys’ game.
All-OVC basketball awards will be presented between games.
Admission is $5.
Here are the rosters for the boys and girls’ games. The home team will wear white and the away team dark.
Girls’ Rosters
Home Team
Bree Allen, Fairland
Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill
Kate Ball, Chesapeake
Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland
Chanee Cremeens, Gallipolis
Trina Green, South Point
Rylee Harmon, Coal Grove
Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove
Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill
Sarah Mitchell, South Point
Isabel Morgan, Ironton
Coach: Jon Buchanan, Fairland
Away Team
Kylee Bruce, Fairland
Karmen Burton, South Point
Alba Gonzalez, Ironton
Asia Griffin, Gallipolis
Tomi Hinkle, Fairland
Elli Holmes, Coal Grove
Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove
Kandace Pauley, Chesapeake
Preslee Reed, Gallipolis
Daysha Reid, Portsmouth
Evan Williams, Ironton
Coach: Nick Miller, Coal Grove
—————
Boys’ Rosters
Home Team
Brayden Adams, Rock Hill
Peyton Aldridge, Ironton
Isaac Clary, Gallipolis
Will Davis, Fairland
Kenyon Franklin, Gallipolis
Owen Hankins, Rock Hill
Mason Kazee, South Point
Perry Kingrey, Coal Grove
Cooper Maxie, Portsmouth
Steeler Leep, Fairland
Aiden Porter, Fairland
Matt Sheridan, Ironton
Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake
Coach: Nathan Speed, Fairland
Away Team
Chase Allen, Fairland
Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake
Ben Bragg, Chesapeake
Dariyonn Bryant, Portsmouth
Noah Doddridge, Rock Hill
Trevor Hankins, Coal Grove
Zane Loveday Gallipolis
Braxton Pringle, Ironton
Caleb Schneider, South Point
Braden Schreck, Ironton
J.D. Thacker, Fairland
Owen Johnson, Coal Grove
Zach Tooley, Fairland
Coach: Chris Barnes, Ironton