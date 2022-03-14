OVC All-Star Game set Friday at Fairland

By Jim Walker

The stars come out in the sky at night, but on Friday night they’re coming inside as well.

The Ohio Valley Conference will hold a girls and a boys all-star game featuring the top players in the conference regardless of grade.

The games will be Friday with the girls’ game at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ game at 7:30.

There will be a 3-point shooting competition at halftime of the girls’ game for both the boys and girls.

There will be a dunk contest during halftime of the boys’ game.

All-OVC basketball awards will be presented between games.

Admission is $5.

Here are the rosters for the boys and girls’ games. The home team will wear white and the away team dark.

Girls’ Rosters

Home Team

Bree Allen, Fairland

Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill

Kate Ball, Chesapeake

Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland

Chanee Cremeens, Gallipolis

Trina Green, South Point

Rylee Harmon, Coal Grove

Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove

Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill

Sarah Mitchell, South Point

Isabel Morgan, Ironton

Coach: Jon Buchanan, Fairland

Away Team

Kylee Bruce, Fairland

Karmen Burton, South Point

Alba Gonzalez, Ironton

Asia Griffin, Gallipolis

Tomi Hinkle, Fairland

Elli Holmes, Coal Grove

Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove

Kandace Pauley, Chesapeake

Preslee Reed, Gallipolis

Daysha Reid, Portsmouth

Evan Williams, Ironton

Coach: Nick Miller, Coal Grove

Boys’ Rosters

Home Team

Brayden Adams, Rock Hill

Peyton Aldridge, Ironton

Isaac Clary, Gallipolis

Will Davis, Fairland

Kenyon Franklin, Gallipolis

Owen Hankins, Rock Hill

Mason Kazee, South Point

Perry Kingrey, Coal Grove

Cooper Maxie, Portsmouth

Steeler Leep, Fairland

Aiden Porter, Fairland

Matt Sheridan, Ironton

Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake

Coach: Nathan Speed, Fairland

Away Team

Chase Allen, Fairland

Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake

Ben Bragg, Chesapeake

Dariyonn Bryant, Portsmouth

Noah Doddridge, Rock Hill

Trevor Hankins, Coal Grove

Zane Loveday Gallipolis

Braxton Pringle, Ironton

Caleb Schneider, South Point

Braden Schreck, Ironton

J.D. Thacker, Fairland

Owen Johnson, Coal Grove

Zach Tooley, Fairland

Coach: Chris Barnes, Ironton