PROFILE: The Stone House

He said he’s had several surgeries, including repairing a toe that he dropped a casting on when he worked in a foundry.

“I’ve got a lot of aches and pains. I’ll be sitting, watching a football game and start stiffening up and my neck starts hurting. So, I’d rather be doing something like this, because it takes my mind off it. But I do have to quit. This will be my last house I do.”

The house in question is what he calls the Stone House, on the corner of 11th Street and Kemp Avenue. He remembers riding his bike by the house and just being in awe of the house covered in stones that, if you look at closely, have tiny sea shells in them.

“Paul Sweikhart, he owned Sweikhart Lumber and he built this house for himself about 100 years ago and his brother built the one next door three or four years later,” Kleinman said.