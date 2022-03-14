Rita Weber

May 20, 1947–March 13, 2022

Rita Cheryl Weber, 74, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mrs. Weber was born May 20, 1947, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Houston and Mary M. (Akers) Ridgeway.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Paul Gregory Weber, whom she married July 23, 1966.

Mrs. Weber was a 1965 graduate of Ironton High School, she loved being a homemaker and taking care of her children and husband.

Mrs. Weber was a former employee of Early Childhood and Development Center in South Point and a board member for Lawrence County MRDD.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Faye Huff; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Helen Weber.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Matt Weber and Mark Weber; her precious daughter, Amanda Beth Weber; two grandchildren, Zoie Weber and Hunter Weber, all of Ironton; several nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 905 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Weber family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.