Sugar Creek Christian Academy will host a free spaghetti dinner from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, followed by an auction at 6:15 p.m.

All proceeds from the auction will fund the high school trip to Williamsburg. A variety of items will be available, from hunting supplies to baked goods.

Everyone is welcome.

Sugar Creek Christian Academy is located at 4824 State Route 141 outside Ironton.