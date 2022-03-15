Freda Delawder

Nov. 10, 1950–March 14, 2022

Freda Jean (McKnight) Delawder, 71, of Ironton, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at her residence.

Freda was born Nov. 10, 1950, in Ironton, the daughter to the late Walter and Mary (Pippin) McKnight.

Freda was a 1968 graduate of Ironton High School.

She was a retired employee of Liebert.

She was a member of the Ironton Moose Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her lifetime partner, Ramey Eastham; two brothers, Walter “Jack” McKnight and Tracy McKnight; and sister, Carla McKnight Shuff.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Cheri Heck, of Florida; son, Kenneth Delawder, of Ironton; daughter, Kimberly Delawder, of Ironton; four grandchildren, Jessica Malone, Sheyenne Belville, Madison Connett and Chandler Dodson; great-grandson and special buddy, Nolan Chase Malone; and four sisters, Patty Cordle, Sue Moore, Angie Martin and Jenny McKnight

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, 12:00 A.M. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Delawder family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.