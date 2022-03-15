Marshall football season tickets renewal now open

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall Athletics Ticket Office announced that football season tickets can now be renewed for 2022, a campaign that will be the program’s inaugural season in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC).

The Thundering Herd will welcome the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, App State Mountaineers and Georgia State Panthers for in-conference action at Joan C. Edwards Stadium this fall. That quartet is coming off a combined record of 42-12 in 2021 – setting the stage for one of the best conference home schedules in school history.

“The opposition coming to Joan C. Edwards Stadium this fall is so impressive,” said new Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears. “I love the home schedule. All Herd fans should…now is the time to renew your season tickets as we introduce Thundering Herd football to the Sun Belt Conference. We all need to follow the Sun and show this conference what it means to be a Marshall fan.”

Even with that higher-profile competition, season ticket pricing was unchanged from the 2021 season and prices remained the same for the third straight year.

“Our season tickets will start, once again, at just $99 each for all six home games and we have premium options available for fans wishing to be close to or near mid-field,” said Cole Woodrum, Marshall’s Assistant Athletics Director for Ticketing. “We are very excited for this new Sun Belt schedule that is bringing top-level competition to Huntington. Everyone should also be very excited for the innovative ideas that Christian will bring to game days for Herd fans. It will be a can’t-miss season in 2022.”

Additionally, the weekly reward program for those who renew their season tickets online via HerdZone.com during the renewal period has returned. Everyone who renews today will be entered to win a complimentary season parking upgrade. The winner will be announced tomorrow.

After today, season ticket holders will be entered into weekly drawings (based on when they renew) to win free tickets or Marshall-themed prizes. Herd fans must renew online to enter the drawings. Renewing early will enter the ticket holder to win that week’s prize and for every week thereafter. Various prizes include limited edition Marshall Quarterback Club gear, a signed Marshall Football, away game tickets and the new 2022 Marshall Football black helmet. The highlight of this program will be the Week 3 prize (must renew by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 3 to enter), which will consist of four (4) complimentary tickets to the Marshall at Notre Dame football game, scheduled for September 10, 2022. All away game information, including ticket information for that game, will be released in the coming weeks.

Important season ticket renewal details:

*All season ticket holders will receive a discount on their order by selecting digital season tickets. The ticketing system is in the process of receiving necessary upgrades prior to the ’22 season that will make the digital process much more convenient for fans.

*Renewing online via HerdZone.com will enter the season ticket holder into the weekly renewal reward program. One season ticket holder will be selected during each week of the renewal period. For a full list of weekly rewards, please click here: bit.ly/MUFB_Renewal_Rewards

*There are two zero-interest options for all season ticket holders not wanting to do a full payment when they renew. There is the “Half-Now, Half-June 1” plan where Herd fans pay half of their order balance today and the other half of the balance on June 1. There is also the “Monthly” option where Herd fans can pay their balance in equal installments on the first of every month between now and August 1.

*All reserved lots in direct proximity to Edwards Stadium were sold out last season, but a limited number of spots may be available for season ticket holders to purchase this season. The continuation of the Maple Lot behind CVS and Dunkin’ on 5th Avenue are available for purchase. These spots are reserved spaces.

In addition to the opening of the season ticket renewal period, new buyers for 2022 are also welcome to place a non-refundable $100 deposit toward their season tickets. This deposit will be applied toward your season ticket order. Placing a deposit will allow you to select your season tickets prior to them going on sale to the general public on Friday, May 20.

The season ticket renewal deadline is Wednesday, May 4. Those who have not renewed their season tickets by this time will have their orders canceled. Starting Monday, May 9, ticket office staff members will be calling everyone who requested a change or addition to their season ticket and parking orders. Once all season ticket holders who requested changes have been assisted, all first-time buyers who have placed a season ticket deposit will have the ability to select their seats.

For all questions please call 800-THE-HERD or email herdtickets@marshall.edu.

For a full list of pricing for 2022 season tickets, please click here: bit.ly/22FBSeasonTickets.