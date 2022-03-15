Norma Wileman

Sept. 24, 1933–March 13, 2022

Norma Lee Wileman, age 88, of Ironton, passed away on March 13, 2022, at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center.

She was the widow of Thomas Wileman.

She was born Sept. 24, 1933, to the late Howard William and Jessie Kizzee Moreland.

She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church.

She is survived by sons, Thomas H. Wileman, Jr. and Robert Lee (Kim) Wileman; grandchildren, Kayla (Aaron) McCarty, Aaron (Erin) Wileman, Ryan Wileman and Bradley Wheeler; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery section 11, with pastor Steve Harvey officiating.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.