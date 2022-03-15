PROFILE: Winning design

“I do a lot,” Royal said, with a laugh.

How she designs clothing depends on whether she is doing something for Kohl’s or for her own lines. “If I am doing a design for myself and my own brand, I do it old school, where I am making the patterns and cutting the fabric and doing the fittings with models,” Royal explained, adding that she tries to be as sustainable as possible and using deadstock, which is already manufactured fabrics, and even ripping apart clothing to make new garments.

One example of reusing is a jacket she made as a project when she was studying fashion at Kent State

University. The jacket is made up of denim and then highlighted with white fabric that has patterns made with actual rust on it that she created by soaking the material in a jar with a bolt and water.

It was a tribute to the blue-collar background of Ironton.

“It was part of my senior collection. I wanted to do something that was a tribute to my hometown,” Royal said. “I have always been proud of Ironton. Everywhere I go, I say I’m from Ironton, Ohio. I don’t just say Southern Ohio, I’m going to tell you the city, you’re going to know.”

Her Ohio roots inspire her creations to be very utility-based, “almost like workman’s wear, but not quite because I want it to be feminine.”

Another piece is a cream-colored corduroy jacket that she made for herself.

“They were corduroy pants I found at the thrift store,” Royal said. “On the back is an Ohio square quilt block. And I found the buttons at a thrift store. I try to re-use all the resources I can.”