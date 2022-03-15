Racine Sizemore

Racine Louise Sizemore, 78, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Ray Sizemore.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

