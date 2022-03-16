2022 Eddy Test participants named

The Ironton Child Welfare Club has announced the participants of the 2022 Eddy Test. The Ironton Child Welfare Club established this program 61 years ago to identify students who attain superior academic performance in the sixth grade. It remains the longest continuous project of the club.

The test will be administered on Thursday to the top 25 percent of sixth grade students from St. Lawrence Catholic School and Ironton Middle School. 27 students in total are participating this year.

Students from Ironton Middle School include Braiden Bennett, son of Sonnie and Dillon Hernandez; Tucker Collins, son of Linda and Aaron Collins; Cole Cornett, son of Ryan Cornett and Jessica Franks; Lilly Cremeans, daughter of Melissa Spriegel; Levi Deer, son of Katie and Derique Bacon; Austin Isaiah Elkins, son of Kali Preston and Ethan Preston; AJ Forest, son of Anthony and Tricia Forest; Ryan Frazee, son of Sean and Melissa Frazee and Sue Rice; Derek Alan Kent Hanley, son of Derek Shawn Hanley and Flora Pennington; Liam Hatfield, son of Jim and Keely Hatfield; Taylor Brooke Hurd, daughter of Michael and Nancy Keating; Siera Johnson, daughter of Christina and Erik Johnson; Ayden Justice, son of Ryan Justice, grandson of Peggy Fuller; Jermaine Keyes Jr., son of Rebecca Troisi and Jermaine Keyes; Anna Linville, daughter of Kathy and Chip Linville; Payton Paris, son of Katherine and Preston Paris; Ryan Pemberton, son of Chris Pemberton and Bethany Pemberton; Clara Ruddman, daughter of Beth and Jim Ruddman; Sammi Riedel, daughter of Dreama Coffee and Samuel Riedel; Abigail Scott, daughter of Ashley Taylor Scott; Briar Boothe, daughter of Michelle Boothe; X. Beckett Townsend, son of Ryan and Beth Townsend; John Weaver, son of Richard and Kathryn Weaver; Katelynn Wilds, daughter of Andrew Wilds and Brianna McWhorter.

Students from St. Lawrence Catholic School include Peyton Ford, son of Dr. Jason and Kelly Ford; Beckett Heighton, son of Adam and Bridget Heighton; Sophia Rowe, daughter of Jimmy and Jenny Rowe.

The top one-third of the participants, along with their parents, will be recognized and honored in a ceremony hosted by the Ironton Child Welfare Club on May 12.