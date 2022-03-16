EDITORIAL: A quarter century of service

Earlier this month, Louie Sheridan stepped down from serving on Ironton’s fire department.

He had been with the department for 25 years, starting in 1997 to follow up his time in the U.S. Navy, where served as part of fire company.

Now 50, he leaves the department well-liked by his fellow firefighters and first responders and with a record of service that protected citizens in times of crisis.

Between that, and his time in the military, Sheridan has always been reliable to serve and put others first and put his life on the line in emergency situations.

We thank him for his time in the department and all he has contributed to our city and wish him well in his retirement from the department.