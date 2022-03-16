AAA urges partygoers to find a safe and sober ride home
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 16, 2022
This year’s St. Patrick’s Day will be a time of celebration for many, but there is a danger for the holiday to turn deadly.
AAA East Central advises partygoers to celebrate with safety in mind. By planning ahead, motorists can avoid a possible OVI and keep themselves and others safe.
“Not only can a OVI result in devastating crashes, but a conviction can weigh heavily on your pocketbook,” says Lori Cook, safety advisor for AAA East Central. “Alcohol and driving should never mix, and simple steps taken before a celebration can go a long way towards keeping you and everyone around you safe.”
Tips for avoiding OVI:
• Make transportation arrangements before you head out for the night. Some options include:
• Designate a driver.
• Take a cab, or a ride share.
• Utilize local public transit.