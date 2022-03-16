Nell Arthur

Nell Rose “Sissy” Arthur, 84, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at SOMC Hospice, Portsmouth.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Dean Rase officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, 198 Private Road 589, South Point.

Visitation will be 10a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Arthur family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.