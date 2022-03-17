Rodney Harmon

Rodney Dale Harmon, 64, of Coal Grove, died on Thursday, March 17, 2022, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa (Short) Harmon.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Zoar Baptist Church, 1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, with Pastor Jim Beals and Jeremy Dillion officiating. Burial will follow in Zoar Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

